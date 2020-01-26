Ask the Doctors: New vaccine targets Ebola

Dear Doctor: Our son's work as an engineer is taking him to Kampala, Uganda. He's had to get all sorts of vaccinations, but his mother is concerned that Ebola wasn't on the list. Is there a vaccine yet?

Dear Reader: After decades of research and testing, an injectable vaccine that targets the deadly Ebola virus in humans won approval from the European Union in late November. Known as Ervebo, the vaccine also meets standards of quality, safety and efficacy set forth by the World Health Organization. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has placed the vaccine under priority review, but it is not yet available here.

Ebola virus disease, or EVD, is a rare and often fatal illness that affects both humans and nonhuman primates. The family of viruses that cause EVD are found mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, but because the disease is highly contagious, the WHO considers it a potential global threat. The virus is originally transmitted to people from animals, including fruit bats, porcupines and nonhuman primates. It then spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of someone who is sick with, or died from, EVD. The average fatality rate of the virus is 50%. There is no evidence of transmission of the Ebola virus by mosquitoes or other insects.

