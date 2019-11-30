Ask the Doctors: New research targets AFM

Dear Readers: This week we wanted to discuss some important updates on several topics you've asked about recently, including the poliolike illness called acute flaccid myelitis, the potentially deadly EEE mosquito virus and vaping lung disease.

-- When we wrote about acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) last summer, the cause of the poliolike disease was a mystery. What was known then was that some children who developed flulike symptoms -- including fever, aches and pains, and congestion -- also experienced loss of muscle control in their arms and legs. They also often developed trouble breathing and swallowing. And a number of children with the illness became paralyzed, and some died.

Although the symptoms and the pattern of onset of acute flaccid myelitis resemble those of polio, the stools of patients with AFM have tested negative for poliovirus, which is an enterovirus. However, a new analysis of available data, published in October in the journal Pediatrics, suggests that a different enterovirus plays a role. Specifically, lab tests point to enterovirus D68, one of more than 100 known non-polio enteroviruses. The connection needs further study, but this is the first real advance since AFM first appeared. With a clearer understanding of the disease, researchers are now able to narrow their focus, and, hopefully, develop medications or a vaccine for the condition.

