Ask the Doctors: New hope for cystic fibrosis

Dear Doctor: Our godson has cystic fibrosis, and seeing him struggle these past eight years has been hard. Is the new drug Trikafta we've been reading about really as good as people are saying?

Dear Reader: Yes, it appears that the new therapy you're referring to is indeed a game-changer in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, or CF. Trikafta is a combination of three drugs which target the cause of cystic fibrosis at the cellular level. In fact, the results of clinical trials were so promising the Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment five months ahead of its deadline. The agency announced its decision on Oct. 21 and said that the new drug regimen is expected to help up to 90% of those living with the disease.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare and life-threatening disease in which a gene mutation causes the proteins found in mucus, sweat, tears, saliva and digestive juices to malfunction. Instead of remaining thin and slippery, the faulty gene causes these bodily secretions to become abnormally thick and sticky. The resulting mucus collects in the lungs and various digestive organs. This causes a dangerous buildup of mucus in the lungs, which makes it difficult to breathe and to get adequate oxygen.