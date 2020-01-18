Ask the Doctors: Morton's neuroma hurts feet

Dear Doctor: I have Morton's neuroma in both feet, and my podiatrist has recommended surgery. I really don't want to have surgery, so I am desperately looking for another remedy. I read about a drug that was being fast-tracked by the FDA. Has it been approved yet?

Dear Reader: Morton's neuroma is basically a pinched nerve in the ball of the foot, most often between the third and fourth toes. The nerve, which carries sensation from the toes, becomes swollen due to a benign growth. This allows the nerve to rub against, bump into or become trapped by the bones and connective tissues of the mid-foot. This results in sensations ranging from numbness, burning and tingling in the forefoot, the toes or both, all the way to outright -- and sometimes significant -- pain. Some people also experience swelling between the toes.