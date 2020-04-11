Ask the Doctors: Ministrokes need fast care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: Our mom had half of her face go numb for a few minutes, and she also had trouble speaking. She went to the doctor and was told she had a ministroke. What is that? Is it dangerous?

Dear Reader: Your mother had what is known as a transient ischemic attack, or TIA. This occurs due to a temporary decrease or blockage of blood flow within the brain. The words "mini" and "temporary" sound reassuring, and, in fact, people tend to shrug off a TIA because the symptoms often improve quickly. However, a TIA is a strong warning sign of elevated stroke risk, which makes it a medical emergency. Up to 15% of patients go on to have a more severe stroke in the three months following a TIA, with half of those occurring within the first 48 hours after the initial event. Statistics show that long-term stroke risk is elevated as well.