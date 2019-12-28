Ask the Doctors: Metallic taste in mouth common

Dear Doctor: My husband has had very bad breath for several months, and lately he says he has a metallic taste in his mouth. Can you tell us what might be the cause?

Dear Reader: Bad breath is a fairly common occurrence, as is a metallic taste in the mouth. The cause of these is usually something benign, such as a lapse in oral hygiene. However, each can be a sign of a more serious condition, so it's worthwhile to figure out what's going on.

Let's start with bad breath, or halitosis. A frequent cause is the presence of bacteria that live on the surface of the tongue, below the gumline and in the throat. These tiny organisms, which feed on the food particles left behind when we eat, emit an array of stinky gasses as a byproduct of their digestion. Two compounds in particular contribute to foul-smelling breath. They are hydrogen sulfide, which smells like rotten eggs, and methyl mercaptan, which smells like putrid cabbage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}