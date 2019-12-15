Ask the Doctors: Kids want dad to try hypnosis

Dear Doctor: My sisters and I want our dad to quit smoking, but he says that he's tried before and just can't do it. Should he try hypnosis? Does it work?

Dear Reader: There's no question that quitting smoking can be very difficult. Many of our patients who are trying to quit -- as well as those who have successfully stopped smoking -- tell us it's one of the most challenging things they've done.

The habit hooks you on multiple levels. First, there are the physical effects of nicotine, a chemical in tobacco products whose addictive properties are considered to be on par with heroin. Nicotine acts as a stimulant in the body, and it causes the brain to release jolts of the feel-good chemical dopamine. Then there are the mental, emotional and social aspects of smoking, which quickly weave the habit into the fabric of daily life. Taken together, these make for a complex and powerful addiction that is notoriously tough to break.

Evidence suggests that hypnosis can be helpful in smoking cessation. The drawback is that techniques used by hypnotherapists are not standardized, which makes the results of this approach hard to measure.

