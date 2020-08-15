Ask the Doctors: Hoarding not about laziness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: Our older sister has become a hoarder. The halls in her house are filling up with junk, and you can't even get into her kitchen anymore. My brother and I worry she's not safe. Why does a hoarding disorder happen? How do we help her?

Dear Reader: Hoarding disorder is a recognized diagnosis in the DSM-5 -- the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is the authoritative guide to the diagnosis of mental disorders. People who are hoarders struggle to discard or part with possessions that others see as useless. They acquire and store vast amounts of stuff, which compromises the function and safety of their homes. When asked why, they will express the belief that the objects have either monetary or sentimental value, or that they may be useful in the future. While other people see accumulations of old newspapers, magazines, plastic bags, tools, broken furniture or household items as worthless junk, these things exert a powerful mental and emotional pull on the person who amassed them.