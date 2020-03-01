Ask the Doctors: Hearing aid slows decline

The next step in the research is to pinpoint how and why uncorrected hearing loss is tied to dementia and cognitive decline. One theory is that hearing loss leads to structural changes in the brain, which in turn affect memory. Another ties it to the profound social isolation that hearing loss can cause.

Meanwhile, your efforts to persuade your grandfather to use a hearing aid aren't unusual. The insurance data used in the study revealed that, among those diagnosed with hearing loss, an average of only 12% went on to get hearing aids.

We think it's encouraging that your grandfather already owns a device. He has shown himself to be open to improving his hearing and may just need a bit of help to get on the right track. Try talking to him about what, specifically, he doesn't like about his current hearing aid. Then if you have the time, do some research about the current technology and offer to help find a replacement.

Shopping for a hearing aid can be confusing and, with hearing loss, daunting. There are several types, with different fits and placements. Be sure your grandfather is using a reputable audiologist who can help him to find the perfect device. It's possible that with ongoing support, your grandfather may be willing to give hearing aids another try.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0