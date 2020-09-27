Ask the Doctors: Good sleep takes work

Optimize your environment. Make your bedroom as dark and quiet as possible. Window coverings that completely block outside light are a worthwhile investment. Some people swear by a sleep mask. And don't forget about interior lights, such as clock faces, televisions, and computer, phone and tablet screens. Even those dots of light from chargers and the smoke alarm are better covered up. If noise is a problem, consider ear plugs or a white noise machine. Do what you can to control the temperature. Research shows that people sleep best in a cool room, from 60 to 68 degrees. And we know it's a challenge, but stop looking at screens a few hours before bedtime. It really makes a difference.

Set a sleep schedule. Be realistic. If you can, match it to your natural preferences for sleeping and waking. Known as chronotypes, these are ingrained sleep-wake cycles that contribute to whether you're a morning person or a night owl. Include a transitional wind-down time, a personal ritual that signals to your body that the waking day is over. Read a book, do some stretches, give yourself a scalp massage.

Daily exercise can contribute to better sleep. So do meditation and yoga. Many people swear by slow, deep breathing as an effective transition from wakefulness to drowsiness and then sleep. As we mentioned earlier, caffeine and alcohol can interfere with both the quantity and quality of your sleep, so it's important to stop intake later in the day. Your goal in all of this is consistency, including on weekends. And please be patient -- it can take a few weeks to begin to see results.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

