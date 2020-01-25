Ask the Doctors: FTD more common in young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Depending on the specific site of the nerve damage, symptoms of FTD can show up as either problems with language or changes to behavior and personality. The type of FTD that you're asking about, known as behavioral variant FTD, affects about half of all people with the condition. In this type of FTD, an individual's personality begins to gradually change. They lose inhibitions, which leads to inappropriate social behavior. They can become impulsive and tactless; lose the ability to feel sympathy or empathy; can't think logically or solve problems; and are unable to plan ahead. They also lose self-awareness, so they're unable to recognize the changes that are taking place.

The second major type of FTD features disturbances to the ability to speak, read and understand language. It can also include behavioral changes. Some people diagnosed with FTD also experience changes to reflexes, muscular weakness and a slowing of their movements.