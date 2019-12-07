Ask the Doctors: Frozen shoulder will thaw

Dear Doctor: One of the moms in our car pool had to drop out because she has a frozen shoulder. I've never heard of that. What is it, and how did she get it?

Dear Reader: Frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis, is a common and painful condition in which the connective tissues around the shoulder joint gradually become thickened and inflamed. It's more common in women than men, and it more commonly occurs in people from ages 40 to 60. With a frozen shoulder, previously simple activities like raising your arms to slip into a T-shirt or even reaching up to scratch your head become very difficult.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To understand the condition, let's start with the shoulder joint itself. It's a ball-and-socket joint, which means that the rounded head of the humerus, which is the upper arm bone, fits into a cuplike structure located on the scapula, or shoulder blade. Cartilage, which is smooth and elastic, covers the surfaces of the bones where they meet. It acts as a shock absorber, and its sleek surface helps to reduce friction and smooth movement. Meanwhile, strong ligaments that attach to the "ball" of the humerus and to the shallow "socket" on the scapula hold the parts of the shoulder joint in place. Taken together, this allows for a wide range of motion. In fact, the ball-and-socket joint offers the most freedom of movement of any type of joint in the body.