Ask the Doctors: Finding cause of bloating

Dear Doctor: My husband and I ate more junk food than usual during the coronavirus lockdown, and we both gained a few pounds. We're trying for a healthier diet, with more fresh fruit and vegetables, but now I'm getting bloated after meals. What causes that? How can I make it stop?

Dear Reader: Whether it's due to stress, boredom or simply experimenting in the kitchen to help pass the time, many people during the lockdown began taking in more fuel than their bodies were burning. At the same time, physical activities that had been hardwired into our daily routines were suddenly absent. Visits to the gym, the two-block walk from the parking space to the office, the staircase you choose rather than taking the elevator, those quick, darting runs as you chase a toddler through the park -- they all add up. For many, the increase in food and the loss of activity have resulted in what has been dubbed the "quarantine 15." And as you have experienced, dietary changes to address the weight gain can lead to abdominal bloating.