Ask the Doctors: Facing spinal stenosis

Dear Doctor : My wife is 77 and has spinal stenosis. She's often in pain. We read about a new procedure called "minimally invasive lumbar decompression," which we are hoping might help. She really wants to avoid surgery. What can you tell us about it?

Dear Reader: To understand spinal stenosis and its treatment, we should start with the structure of the spinal column, or backbone. It's a collection of 33 bones, known as vertebrae, which enclose and protect the spinal cord, along with the fluid that surrounds it. It also includes the muscles, tendons and other tissues that provide support and allow movement. The spinal column rises from the coccyx, or tailbone, and runs the length of the back to the base of the skull. The spinal cord, which serves as the master communications pathway between the brain and the body, houses 31 pairs of spinal nerves. These connect to the spinal cord and enter and exit the spinal column at various points, depending on their function. In between the vertebrae are discs, rubbery pads that provide additional space and cushioning.