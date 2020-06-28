Ask the Doctors: Every home needs first aid kit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: Now that it's harder see a doctor or go to the emergency room, I want to beef up our first-aid kit. What should we have on hand?

Dear Reader: We're big fans of maintaining a well-stocked first-aid kit and agree that having the right supplies on hand is particularly important right now. We'll go a step further and suggest that you keep an edited version of the home kit in each car.

Your first step is to identify your family's specific needs. If someone has a food allergy or a respiratory condition, such as asthma, you'll want to stock extras of the medications you use to manage those conditions. Be sure to clearly mark each medication with its expiration date.

When it comes to general items, think in terms of the types of medical situations that require prompt attention. These include skin injuries, such as cuts, scrapes, burns, rashes and splinters; mishaps such as pulled muscles or strained ligaments; infections such as a sore throat or a cold; and common allergic reactions such as poison oak, poison ivy and insect stings. Buy the products you're familiar with and that you've had success with in the past.