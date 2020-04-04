Ask the Doctors: Edema can be managed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: I am a 76-year-old man who has dealt with edema in various intensities for several years. Now I have been diagnosed with early-stage congestive heart failure. I know I'm not the only senior affected by edema, and I hope you might consider devoting a column it.

Dear Reader: You're correct that many older adults experience edema, which is the medical term for swelling. It occurs when fluid becomes trapped in the affected tissues.

Edema can occur in any part of the body, and it shows up most commonly in the ankles, feet, legs and hands. This is known as peripheral edema. Symptoms include visible swelling or puffiness and skin that looks tight and shiny. Severe edema causes a condition known as pitting, which is when pressure applied to the swollen area causes an indentation that is slow to fade. Edema can also cause abdominal swelling, shortness of breath, elevated heart rate and chest pain.

A common cause of edema in older adults is venous insufficiency. This is when age, illness, injury or the side effects of medications cause the veins and the valves within them to be less efficient at returning blood to the heart. It's an uphill journey from the extremities to the heart, and venous insufficiency allows the blood to pool.