Ask the Doctors: Dog ownership aids health

Dear Doctor: I just heard about a study that says if you own a dog, you'll do better after having a heart attack. Is that real, or is it an urban legend?

Dear Reader: We understand your skepticism, but, yes, it's true that researchers recently had some good health news for dog owners. It arrived in a pair of studies published last October in Circulation, the American Heart Association's journal.

According to the findings, people who kept a dog as a pet had measurably better health outcomes following a heart attack or a stroke than those who didn't live with a canine companion. The studies also found that the dog owners in the study lived longer than nonowners. And though we hate to rain on the puppy parade, it turns out there's an important caveat. The researchers made statistical adjustments for a number of factors, including income, age and geographic location. However, smoking, which is a serious risk factor in both heart disease and stroke, was not among them.

