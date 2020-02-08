Ask the Doctors: BMD test uncovers osteoporosis

All of this leads us back to the scan your doctor has recommended. Known as a DXA test -- that's short for dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry -- it's essentially the same procedure and technology used in a standard X-ray. A machine delivers low-dose X-rays, which measure the amount of calcium and other bone minerals present in a segment of bone. The proportion of bone minerals to soft tissue reveals bone density.

The DXA test, which is most often used to measure bone density at the hip and the lumbar spine, is used to diagnose osteoporosis. It can also help assess risk of future fractures, and to detect whether a treatment for osteoporosis is working. The test, which is as quick and painless as an X-ray, is performed on an outpatient basis. It takes from 15 to 30 minutes to complete, depending on the part of the body being scanned. The results of the test, known as a T score, are presented as a comparison between your own bone density and that of a young adult at the peak of bone formation. A second measurement, known as a Z score, compares your bone density to people your own age, size and gender.