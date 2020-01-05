Ask the Doctors: Aging can affects your lungs

Dear Doctor: I just turned 55 and have noticed that I get winded faster these days when I go running. Does getting older affect how much air your lungs can hold? Is there any way to increase it?

Dear Reader: Yes, aging does have an effect on our lungs and how they function. In fact, the decrease in capacity begins about a decade after our lungs become fully mature, which is in our early- to mid-20s.

Your question addresses something known as tidal volume, which is the amount of air that moves into and out of our lungs with each breath. For healthy adult women, tidal volume is about 0.4 liters. For men, it's about 0.5 liters. However, the volume of each breath is one of several variables that affect breathing function.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the lungs, the respiratory system includes the diaphragm, the dome-shaped muscle that separates the chest cavity from the abdomen; it also includes the ribs, sternum and supporting muscles and soft tissues, also referred to as the thoracic cage. Each of these plays an important role in breathing. The lungs hold the air, the motion of the diaphragm causes the lungs to fill and empty, and the thoracic cage provides support and protection.