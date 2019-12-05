People who have this disorder sometimes spread their possessions into other dwellings, such as storage sheds or rental properties, when they run out of space in their own home.

I think you are correct in your assessment of what is going on with your in-laws: they are bringing their disorder into your household.

Your in-laws are responding in a way that is typical for people who hoard: the idea of discarding anything causes them extreme anxiety, anger and overall distress.

They are professed hoarders, which means they have a little bit of insight into what's going on. But imagine if your loved ones were addicts, and insisted on using in your living room? The most loving thing to do would be for you to keep their addiction out of your house, while urging them to get help. Otherwise, you are enabling them and contributing to their problem.

You and your husband MUST lovingly lay down the law: Do not bring anything to our house. We cannot take in any more possessions.

If they bring things to your house, you will calmly load these items into a vehicle and take them directly to the nearest donation center.

