Ask Amy: You can't elope and miss party

It was a little hard to hear -- not only because she was dead, but I found out that they were in the process of divorcing when she died.

Recently I started talking with another guy who did the same thing. We talked into the late night on our first date and he mentioned his "wife" several times, even though they have been divorced for eight years now.

I'm wondering: Should I let these guys I keep meeting refer to their exes as their "wives"? Am I being too demanding in asking them to refer to them as their ex-wife?

-- Wife Material

Dear Wife Material: Asking a widower to refer to his deceased wife as his "ex-wife" ... lacks compassion -- at the very least. Yes, he could have referred to her as his "late-wife," but, according to you, they were still married when she died, so she would not be an ex-wife.

Overall, unless you are in a serious relationship with someone, you really don't have the right to control his verbiage regarding current (or former) family members.

Dear Amy: As someone who has worked the front desk at a hotel in a metropolitan area for nine years, I would like to offer a response to " Stressed Server."