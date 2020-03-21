Ask Amy: Writers prank Amy with questions

We still always find time to make love, so I don't know why she would go out seeking it from someone else. I just can't believe she would do this to me. I love her so much, she is my everything, and I don't know that I could go on without her. She is tearing me apart.

What should I do?

-- Devastated

Dear Devastated: The first thing you should do is to NOT get married. Your fiancee's behavior and your response are the very essence of dysfunction. If you are correct and she is stepping out on you, this is a huge problem. Your declaration that you feel like you "have to record everything ... just to learn the truth" is chilling. Her counter-accusation that you hit her is potentially very dangerous for you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of an escalation in behavior I sense in both of you -- and the seemingly toxic connection between you two -- it would be wisest for you to separate. Seek the support of close friends, family, and a professional counselor to help you deal with this loss and change.

-- July 2015

Dear Amy: I recently ran into a famous local sports figure at my gym.