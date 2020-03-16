Ask Amy: Writers engaged in battle of the sexes

Is acting young and refusing to slow down to please the liberal slug-masters of my community wrong?

-- Living My Life

Dear Living: As long as you stereotype people the way you do, you're going to get stereotyped, too.

You are way too invested in and angry about other people's opinions about you. In fact, due to the volume and pitch of your protest, I can only assume that on some level you fear you wouldn't be able to keep up with the social and intellectual challenges of being with a woman in your age group.

But if your delight in the thrill ride that is your existence makes you an "old fool," then man-up and wear your title with pride.

-- June 2010

Dear Amy: I was dating a 45-year-old man. He was married for 20 years, had been legally separated for four years and divorced now for six months.

He seems to think it is normal for him and his ex-wife to sleep together naked when they visit each other, which they do almost every month. He told me that my objections reflected my narrow American view, and he said their relationship was not sexual.

He is Canadian.