Ask Amy: Workouts not about the exercise

Should I speak to my daughter about this? She and I get along very well. I feel she knows there is friction here but has not said anything to me about it. Should I look for another place to live? I don't really want to live alone but I will if I have to.

-- Challenged

Dear Challenged: First this: Your arrangement seems to have worked well for everyone for nine successful and peaceful years.

Unfortunately, each person in the household seems extremely averse to bringing up a topic -- or even asking a question -- that might result in an uncomfortable moment or two, and so you have spent the last six months engaged in an extremely uncomfortable silent standoff. It is human nature to avoid discomfort, but you all have taken it to a new level.

You are a full partner in this household -- you helped pay for the house and pay rent and expenses.