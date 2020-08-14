Ask Amy: Wondering widower needs to know rules

I was shocked that these people (almost 70 years old, and many with careers in the medical field, would be so oblivious to the pandemic. Many of these classmates live out of town.

I refused to go. I pointed out that group gatherings and sharing food main dishes/serving utensils, public grills — during a pandemic — was a very bad idea. The person planning it was quite mystified and miffed at my decision not to attend. Why are people so oblivious during a pandemic? Did I overreact? — What Pandemic?!

Dear What: Although this virus doesn’t seem to be transmitted the way some other illnesses are — on shared utensils, for instance — the very act of sharing food and utensils brings people in close proximity, which gives this virus a chance to spread.

I don’t know why some people are so oblivious, but you cannot control them. Your duty is to do your very best to take care of yourself. If you don’t contract the virus, you won’t spread it, and this is how you will help to take care of others. I hope your group gets lucky and that everybody stays safe and well.

Dear Amy: I had to laugh when I read the letter from “Screw Loose in Lucedale.”

Although I don't live alone, I do work from home and am solitary with my pets most of the day.