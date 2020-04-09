Ask Amy: Woman wants to get operation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I've been with my partner for two years -- he is 15 years older.

We don't want kids together for the foreseeable future.

I hate using birth control. I hate what it does to my body/hormones, despite the fact that it protects me from unwanted pregnancy (which I am grateful for).

I've asked my boyfriend if he could store his sperm at a sperm bank and get a vasectomy so that I can go off of birth control.

He comes up with excuses as to why he shouldn't, such as: "It'll change me as a man" and, "I need to do more research." I certainly understand needing to do more research -- who wouldn't! However, it's been almost a year since I originally brought this idea up to him.

The idea behind this decision is: If we decide to have kids later on (I'm still in my 20s), I'll still be able to try and conceive with the sperm that we've stored.

I resent that I'm forced to continue to use birth control, despite the fact that neither of us wants children, just because "he doesn't want to." I also resent the fact that a man's only forms of "birth control" are abstinence and condoms.