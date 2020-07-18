Ask Amy: Woman must move on -- literally

When the restrictions lifted, we tentatively got together.

It turns out we all like riding bikes. There are some cool bike paths around town.

The first time, one of them packed a six-pack to take with us and we stopped at some scenic spots so they could enjoy a beer and then move on.

Now that things have reopened, our latest bike trip started at a bar. And then we biked to another bar. And from there we biked to a brewery, followed by a scenic beer stop on the way home.

What is the least awkward way for me to still participate (without drinking) when all I want is to ride my bike with my friends?

Sober Socialite

Dear Sober: Checking through various state laws, I am surprised to see that – in most places -- riding a bike while intoxicated does not seem to be against the law. All the same, drinking while riding a bike is extremely foolish – and outright dangerous. With reaction times slowed (or otherwise altered), any one of you could experience – or create – a dangerous situation on a bike path that involves you – or others.

You are not the only pandemic-prompted people hitting the bike trails – many family groups and walkers/runners are also using them.