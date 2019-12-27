Ask Amy: Woman feels safe but stifled by mom

Dear Amy: I am a single, 35-year-old woman with a successful career. I am an only child. I work in a safe area and live about 10 minutes from my parents.

My mother has been a devoted homemaker ever since I was born, and she is one of the sweetest, smartest and most caring people I have ever known. However, she tends to worry constantly about the people she loves.

Well into my late 20s, if I did not call her the minute I left work, she would be worried sick and would even send my father to check on me.

We had some stressful conversations, and it got better. However, I still feel stifled. For instance, I tend to travel with friends, but also have taken a couple of solo trips. I have gone to very safe places and have stayed in touch with my parents during these trips so that they knew I was OK.

My mother recently said that she had serious anxiety when I have taken these trips. She insists that I never travel alone again.

She recently became so anxious about an outing I was taking with friends to our very safe downtown area that she insisted that I carpool with them, instead of using my own transportation.