Ask Amy: Wife's reactions worry husband

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 31 years. We have four adult children -- the oldest is 30, the youngest is 22.

Over the course of the last year, my wife has changed drastically and dramatically. I do not know if the cause is menopause or the change in our relationship, but the one thing that has been causing me angst is her declaration that she finds all of our kids annoying and that she doesn't want to talk with them anymore.

She goes to DEFCON 1 over the slightest thing. My children have all expressed dismay at this change.

When my wife and I talk about this, she says she just wants to concentrate on us, and no longer cares about the kids. This has resulted in a lot of walking on eggshells for the kids and me.

She has told me that she doesn't want to go to counseling. I know I am going to have to go by myself.

My concern is that this might break up the family, as I cannot satisfy her and our children. I want to save our family.

-- Hurting Husband