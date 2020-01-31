Ask Amy: Wife tires of husband's twin

Every time we get in touch, they will ask (or tease) me about the status of their paintings. I am conflicted because I feel obligated to make free art for them since they are family, but sometimes I still struggle to afford supplies, not to mention my rent.

They don't know how busy I am with other commissions, which are really time intensive. Do I tell my family to hold off indefinitely for paintings until I can take care of clients and rent first? Is there a polite way to do this?

-- L, in Colorado

Dear L: If you want to create art to give to family members as gifts, then definitely do that, but that should be up to you.

If family members approach you to basically commission paintings, you could offer them a "friends and family" discount, but you must be paid for your work. If you don't put a value on it, no one else will.

It is not necessary to be polite -- you must only be clear: "I'm thrilled that you like my work. Here's a link for some paintings I currently have for sale. If you like one, let me know. I'd be happy to offer you a discount."

Dear Amy: In your response to the question from "Worried," you noted your alarm that she was involved in a controlling and abusive marriage.