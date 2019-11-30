Ask Amy: Widower deals with don't-marry demand

Dear Amy: After many decades of marriage to a wonderful woman, I find myself in my third year as a widower. Despite having many friends, an active church life, and a very loving family, I am lonely.

To alleviate my loneliness, I have asked several women to accompany me to various activities, like concerts, plays etc.

I shared my feelings with my adult children and told them that I have started to date. We are a close family of kids, spouses and grandchildren.

However, I was in for a shock, when one of my children asked me to promise that I would never get married again.

Marrying again had not crossed my mind until this demand.

I briefly reviewed in my head the criteria a potential new spouse would have to meet in regard to feelings, compatibility, religion, etc. Then I answered that I cannot make that promise. Needless to say, interactions with this child have been a bit frosty ever since.

I am not a person who takes a promise lightly, so I didn't want to rule out a future marriage if the right person came along.

Can you offer your advice?

-- Wondering Widower