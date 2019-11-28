Ask Amy: Wedding shower memes tiresome

We've been out of school for two years and are both secure enough in our careers to move in together.

My boyfriend and I are on the same page. We just want to get out of our parents' houses and move in together, and then get engaged within the next year.

My parents are traditional and have a big problem with me moving in with my boyfriend before we're (at least) engaged.

They like him but they can't understand why, after five years, he can't propose.

I tried to explain that, in our social network, almost everyone moves in with their serious boyfriends/girlfriends before getting engaged and, for us, it's the "new normal" progression of relationships.

I know my parents only want the best for me, but I don't agree with their opinion, and I'm not sure what to do about it.

-- Frustrated Millennial

Dear Frustrated: I have news for you: You and your cohort did not invent moving in together before marriage. Your parents' generation did that.

You are also not a "girl." You are a woman. By now you should be emotionally, financially, and actually out on your own.