Ask Amy: Warning signs there for newlywed

-- Concerned Mother

Dear Concerned: As a sibling, I understand this dynamic. Each sibling quite naturally wants to have their own "thing." Many siblings instinctively avoid one another's specialties and special interests.

As a parent, however, I don't think you should let your daughter push the family around. "Annie" does not get to own "theater" as an overall pursuit.

Dionysus, the Greek patron of the theater, would not be pleased.

You know the dynamic in your household, and if your son is interested in this mainly to bug his sister, then you should encourage him to pursue something else.

Otherwise, yes, I believe you should let your son join this theater group. Tell your daughter that -- if he's interested -- he deserves to pursue this, and that you are going to let him give it a try.

Unlike in sports, where a five-year age difference would put the children on different teams, these two are likely to perform in productions together. I encourage families to get their kids involved in theater because the sense of community and togetherness in performing encourages pro-social behavior.

Once Annie adjusts to this, it could be a bonding experience for both.