Ask Amy: Trauma survivor faces challenges

A therapist with experience dealing with CSA could help you to put the pieces together. Fortunately, you are at a university where there are likely experienced practitioners available to help you, for low or no-cost. Please accept professional help, as you continue to build on your impressive success.

Dear Amy: I live in a retirement community that provides dinner.

On one evening recently, there were six of us at the table. One woman in the group has a habit of picking her teeth after eating.

Last night after picking her teeth, she laid the appliance she uses on the table. It was extremely off-putting.

Would putting an anonymous note in her house in-box be rude? She does eat with other people, so she would not know who sent it.

-- Queasy in Florida

Dear Queasy: Which would you rather receive -- an anonymous note that could have been sent by anyone (or everyone), or a discreet message delivered by a specific person? I believe the stress of receiving this correction would be much less if it came from one person.