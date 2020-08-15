Ask Amy: Toxic gossip damages family

Dear Out-law: The way to tamp down any dumpster fire is to deprive it of fuel and oxygen. You are doing this by avoiding your in-laws. Your wife can’t or doesn’t want to. She should become more discreet, because this fuels the gossip. She should then cut down on the oxygen, by shutting it down when the judgment and gossip starts.

Why do your in-laws know about your finances? How do they know the intricacies of your family’s decisions? They know because you or your wife told them. And you know about their harsh assumptions because (presumably) your wife relayed all of this back to you.

I’m not blaming her, and you shouldn’t, either. This was the family she grew up in, and this is what she knows about how people relate.

Branding your in-laws as “truly horrible people” is NOT helpful, even if it is true. Couples counseling would provide you two with a helpful script, and techniques for establishing boundaries.

Dear Amy: When does the family’s house cease being the “go to” place for adult kids to flop in whenever they are in between jobs, relationships, or apartments, or, basically, whenever they feel like it?