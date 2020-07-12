Ask Amy: Three no magic number in friendship

Upset and Concerned

Dear Upset: Absolutely. Many readers contacted me to correct my statement. I concur: Wearing a mask protects others. Absolutely. Although a mask does seem to offer some protection to the person wearing it, I wear my mask for you, and you wear your mask for me.

My point in framing my answer the way I did was to discourage confrontations between people regarding mask-wearing. People who either don’t wear masks at all or who wear masks improperly seem to take the issue very personally, because the mask is (or isn’t) attached to their own face.

I’m not sure what is so frightening about wearing a thin piece of cloth across your nose and mouth in order to help protect others (and yourself) from a potentially dangerous virus, but I believe it is wisest in the moment to give these people a wide berth – yes, to avoid confrontation, and also – importantly -- to avoid transmission.

However, if you patronize a business where employees aren’t wearing masks properly, this is an issue that should definitely be brought to the manager’s attention.

Dear Amy: “Caught Couple” described themselves as doctors who treated COVID patients. They were on the fence about whether to attend a large family wedding in another state.