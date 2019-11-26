Ask Amy: The DNA matches but values don't

Dear Amy: Last year I took a DNA test, hoping to get some answers regarding my paternity and lineage. I discovered that I have a half-sister (turns out that I have five of them, but that's a whole other story. Let's just say our father got around).

I've spent a year navigating this new relationship. I'm thrilled to be an aunt to two nieces and a nephew. I have thought long and hard about what it means to be a good aunt and sister and have tried to act accordingly. However, I'm really struggling right now.

My sister and I are truly like city mouse/country mouse. I live in liberal Chicago. She lives in a small, conservative town in the South. While we are very alike in many ways, we are also very different in others.

Earlier this year she went out of her way to tell me that she can't accept gay people. She wasn't all fire and brimstone about it, but merely acted like this was something to "agree to disagree" about. I politely and respectfully reiterated my views that there is nothing wrong with gay people, and she dropped the subject.