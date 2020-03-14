Ask Amy: Take long view in dealing with teen

Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I've gathered some topical "Best Of" columns from 10 years ago. (Some content has been lightly edited.) I'll be back in two weeks with fresh columns.

Dear Amy: My fiance and his 12-year-old son recently moved in with me, and I want to set some household boundaries without coming across like an evil stepmom.

My stepson-to-be is a good kid but doesn't do the little things around the house that I would like him to do, like pushing in his chair after dinner, putting his own dishes in the dishwasher after a meal, putting the toilet seat down, taking out the garbage (his chore) unless asked, etc.

I'm pretty agreeable (although I'll admit I am used to order and like things neat) but think that if we're going to keep the house clean and presentable, we can each do our part.

On the other hand, I can also see these requests coming across as controlling, and I want to try to avoid that.

His dad is always supportive of anything I ask and will ask his son to do these things if I ask him to. I just wanted to give it a go on my own first to establish some authority. Any suggestions?

-- Stepmom-to-be