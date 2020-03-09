Ask Amy:Tackling those tough teen questions

Students are not allowed to use their cellphones during school hours, but they can use the office phones to call home. This is what concerns us: They do not listen for a dial tone. They do not know to dial one before the area code and number. They do not know their home number or the number of a parent's cellphone, because they are used to scrolling through their cellphone to find it.

Parents need to review this with their children.

-- School Secretary

Dear Secretary: I appreciate your suggestion, and so, parents, take a break from the other challenging parenting issues: The "sex talk," the "drug talk," the "online predators" talk, and show your kids how to use a landline phone.

Most importantly, make sure the kids know and memorize all the family phone numbers, which means that they will need to memorize a series of cell numbers. This is vital.

After this lesson in "old school" technology, you can introduce these schoolchildren to the mysteries of the old Selectric typewriter: Kids! It's a keyboard and a printer rolled into one!

-- October 2010