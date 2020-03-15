Ask Amy: Stuffed animals make fine friends

Dear Readers: Every year, I step away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks in order to work on other writing projects.

My two memoirs, "The Mighty Queens of Freeville: A Story of Surprising Second Chances,"(2010, Hachette) and "Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Coming Home" (2018, Hachette) are available from your favorite bookseller or library.

Today's (2010) "Best Of" column contains one of my most memorable questions. I'm running the original question and answer, as well as a sample of the lovely and supportive responses I received from readers who were touched by the story of a child's connection to his stuffed animals.

I'll be back with fresh Ask Amy columns next week.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is the father of a 12-year-old son. My friend's son's bedroom is filled with stuffed animals. These are not "guy" toys, but pink, yellow, orange, etc., stuffed animals. We have tried to tell the dad that this is not appropriate for a young man, but he just scoffs at us. There are hundreds of these stuffed animals in this child's room.

What are your thoughts?

-- Wondering Friend