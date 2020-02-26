Ask Amy: Student gets lesson in growth, change

Dear Amy: I caught my fiance cheating! He was sending nasty pictures of himself to another woman. He swears he's never slept with her.

We are supposed to get married in two months! I'm devastated. Everything is already paid for and most of the money that has been spent is money we can't get back.

Please help me. I have no idea what to do.

-- Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: I'm so sorry you are going through this.

Is your fiancé sorry? Other than defensively stating that he hasn't slept with this other woman, has he explained why he did this? Has he done this before? Does he not consider this cheating?

You need to try very hard -- for now -- to put wedding thoughts and wedding talks on hold for at least two weeks, while you two talk about this. If you are having clergy perform your ceremony, you two could seek to meet with them in order to air your concerns.

Only you can decide if this is a true dealbreaker for you, and your decision will be based on the confrontations and conversations that flow from this episode. If it is a dealbreaker, then losing this money will (honestly!) be the best money you've ever spent.