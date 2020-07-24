Ask Amy: Stressed wife needs she shed

Loving Mother and Wife

Dear Loving Mother: Even though he meant it unkindly, your husband has halfway arrived at a bit of wisdom. You might not need “fixing” as much as he does, but you deserve fixing, and – of the two of you -- you are the one most likely to receive it – and to benefit from it – because you are motivated to change.

Contact the counselor you have seen previously and immediately set up a virtual appointment for an assessment. I hope you understand that many people are struggling right now … the pandemic has forced everyone into uncomfortable territory, and while this retirement phase might have been challenging in normal times, right now you are likely being denied some of the important social, friendship, and familial connections that would be helpful to you.