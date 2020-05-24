Ask Amy: Strange accusation harms friendship

Before being in a relationship with my boyfriend, I considered having flings with girls, after high school graduation -- to see what it was like.

However, now I feel like I met the right person for me, and I see us settling down, possibly permanently.

I'm conflicted. I do want to have "fun," but I already found the right guy.

Do you have any advice for me?

-- Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Congratulations! You found the right guy. If you two are in a mutually monogamous, exclusive relationship, then I suggest you continue to enjoy it.

It is completely appropriate to wonder if a committed relationship will be the end of "fun," especially at your age. This is your mind and body telling you that you are not ready to lock yourself down for the rest of your life.

As you write, your boyfriend is your "first serious relationship." This tells me that you are aware that there will likely be other relationships. And yes, if you are interested in dating women, then - if your current relationship ends, you should go for it.

Until then, don't get pregnant, don't get married, and enjoy this while it lasts.