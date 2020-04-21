Ask Amy: Son's drinking worries father

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: You frequently suggest books for people to read on the subject they are worried about.

I have a son who has been drinking for quite a while now, and he is not realistic about his problem.

He is 53, and otherwise a very nice person.

Could you suggest a book for him that may catch his eye and cause him to think about his drinking? I would very much appreciate your input.

-- Dad

Dear Dad: Some books can offer up unforgettable "ah-ha" moments, but -- when it comes to addiction, the personal realization needs to come first, followed by acceptance, the humility required to desire genuine and lasting change and the determination to try.

Here I am, staring at a shelf full of diet books, all of which seemed like a solution when I acquired them, but none of which proved useful until I decided to take responsibility -- and be accountable -- for my own behavior. And then -- what do you know -- I didn't need a book.

So no -- although addiction memoirs and self-help books are abundant, I don't think there is a magic book out there that would inspire your son toward rapid change.