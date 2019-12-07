Ask Amy: Social circles getting tangled up

We have not been vocal about the reasons of our absence, because we do not want to gossip, nor ask to ban anyone, especially a troubled person, from attending. However, we do NOT want our lives or legal status endangered.

Amy, how should we address this situation, when we feel like we are excluding ourselves from circles we helped bring together? We miss our friends.

-- Left Aside

Dear Left Aside: One obvious thing you should do is to host events, inviting these overlapping circles of people who seem to mean so much to you, excluding the person you need to avoid.

You don't seem to have disclosed the reason you can't attend events where this other person is also invited -- nor does anyone seem to have asked you. Obviously, if you are asked, you should tell the truth, without fear of being a gossip. You say that others are aware of this man's issues, but don't seem proportionally concerned about violence, drugs, and illegal activity.

Expanding your circle and inviting new and old friends and fellow artists might help all of you to make a social transition.

