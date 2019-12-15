Ask Amy: Snide remarks bother wife

He is quite obviously lashing out at you, and you should assume that there are probably many different topics layered beneath the rude digs or cutting asides he is leveling at you. You should ask him: "I'm trying to figure out what you are really trying to say to me -- what you really want to know about me." You two would obviously benefit from counseling to work on your communication, and -- even though you both may be embittered, learning to talk about things will help both of you to clarify your emotions and your feelings toward each other.

You might benefit from reading Harriet Lerner's classic book on communicating: "The Dance of Connection: How to Talk to Someone When You're Mad, Hurt, Scared, Frustrated, Insulted, Betrayed, or Desperate" (2002, William Morrow).

Dear Amy: I have enjoyed 10 years of emailing with an old high school flame.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As far as I know, we were both single and free to correspond. He was ever-present in my life, and we were in touch at least once a day. Recently, for the most part he has stopped communicating with me, and I am feeling anxious about his absence.

Should I continue to try to connect on occasion, or just stop emailing and let the relationship come to a natural end?