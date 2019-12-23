Ask Amy: Single mom worries about gift imbalance

-- James' Mom

Dear Mom: You should ask your son, "When you see your cousins this year, wouldn't you like to bring some gifts for them?"

Ask him to sit down with you, make a list, note the ages, and brainstorm about affordable gifts these cousins might like.

Yes, I do believe that "James" should at least help to pay for these gifts. He will feel better if he does. (Some of my most memorable gifts from young relatives have come from the Dollar Store.) James might even find something (a dish towel, or a mug) for the hosts.

You seem to understand and care about what it does to a person's self-esteem when they receive -- but never give. Your ex obviously doesn't understand this, and doesn't care.

Helping your son to understand and adopt YOUR values is your job.

Don't worry about whether "T" will take credit for this. Your son is old enough to distinguish between the parent who cares about others, and the parent who only cares about himself. Your work behind the scenes will be your quiet good deed this Christmas.