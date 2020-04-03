Ask Amy: Scam wedding hurts real one

I would like to scream and tell her to shut up! If I sit down with one of his other sisters, she butts right into our conversation because she's "assuming" that I'm talking smack about her.

I go to these gatherings for the sake of my husband and in order for our son to spend time with his cousins.

Should I just sit in a corner and not talk to anyone, so I won't get bitten by the "poisonous serpent?"

-- Confused

Dear Confused: If your sister-in-law acts like a spoiled teenager, then perhaps you should treat her like one. My preferred technique is to remember that I am the grown-up. Sometimes -- reacting at all is just feeding the serpent.

You should practice behaving in a way that comes off as mature, detached and overall neutral. Be aware that your body language can betray tension, and so try not to clench when you encounter her.

In a family as large as this one, it should be fairly easy to avoid your sister-in-law. You should strive to engage in positive conversations with your other relatives at these gatherings. Never gossip about this in-law with her siblings -- even if they invite you to trash her, the rules of sisterhood dictate that they can criticize her, but you cannot.