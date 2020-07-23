Ask Amy: Rudeness might be medical issue

How should I handle this?

My wife is hesitant to say anything to him about it.

Should I speak with him about this? If so, how? Or should I let my wife and mother-in-law handle him as they see fit?

Protective Poppa

Dear Protective: From what you report – it seems to me that your father-in-law is showing some signs of cognitive changes or decline. I could be wrong, of course, but if this behavior is more recent, then a medical reason should be considered. Urge your wife to help get him to the doctor.

Some people with brain disorders or disease behave aggressively and rudely; dementia does not always manifest with forgetfulness. The tipoff (for me) is the fact that your father-in-law is using the exact same language toward your toddler – and even calling “Clara” by his wife’s name.

Yes, this could be the behavior of a crotchety, rude, and verbally abusive older man – but you should consider that there might be something else going on (and possibly a combination of the two).