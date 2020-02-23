Ask Amy: Relationship missing something for woman

Or is it because he wants to be with his ex-wife?

I'm OK with never having sex, as long as it's not a sign that there is something bigger missing in our relationship.

-- Confusedly Celibate

Dear Celibate: You say that you and "Jack" talk through your differences like rational human beings.

I don't relish poking holes in your happiness, but ... Jack lets you assume that he would prefer his ex. He frames his marriage as having ended out of the blue. He won't have sex with you and won't discuss it with you.

Has it occurred to you that this behavior might have contributed to his wife's choice to leave?

Libido does drop for some people as they age, but it hasn't dropped for you and no -- I do not think it is the norm for people in this age group to be celibate. There is nothing wrong with choosing celibacy or living a celibate life. But you didn't choose it. He did.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

True intimacy entails being courageous enough to let yourself be loved through your weakest, weirdest, or more challenging moments. Intimacy starts with talking, disclosing, listening and responding honestly.